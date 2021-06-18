American biotechnology company Novavax Inc. had recently announced that its Covid-19 vaccine called NVX-CoV2373 showed more than 90 per cent effectiveness in clinical trials conducted in the US. The Serum Institute of India will be conducting clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in children. According to media reports the Indian company is likely to launch clinical trials in next month (July). If all goes well the Novavax vaccine to be known as Covavax in the country is expected to be launched by September. NVX-CoV2373 is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine. This week