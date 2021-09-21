COVID-19 Vaccine For Children: Pfizer's Shot Is Safe, Generates Immune Responses In Kids Aged 5-11

Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have shown that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children. Read on to know more.

As the pandemic is all set to cross the 2-year milestone in another couple of months, most governments are ensuring that the adult population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Even in India, the adult vaccination programme is underway and the government is aiming to inoculate all citizens with both the doses as soon as possible. But what about children? Padiatric cases of COVID-19 are increasing in many places across the world. There are many trials underway to develop an effective and safe vaccine for children. Though none has been approved for children yet, the mRNA Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer is said to be safe and well-tolerated as shown in clinical trials. Researchers involved in trials saw robust neutralising antibody responses in children aged 5 to 11 years during the trials.

Just 10 mg generates robust antibody response

Pfizer had conducted clinical trials of its vaccine on children under the age of 12 years. This is the first-ever trial of a COVID-19 vaccine on kids. For the purpose of the phase 2 and 3 trial, the company enrolled 2,268 children between 5 to 11 years of age. All participants were given a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms 21 days apart. Researchers clarified that a smaller dose than the 30 micrograms dose is used for 12 year olds and above. They saw that the antibody responses in the participants given 10 microgram doses were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age immunised with 30 microgram doses.

12 year olds safely innoculated

Researchers say that now children who are 12 years old and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine in many places across the world. Their aim is to determine the efficacy and protection that vaccines bring for the younger population. This is all the more important in view of the threat that the Delta variant holds for children.

Pfizer's shot is safe and effective for kids

Pfizer's vaccine was well tolerated and most of the side effects were the same as those seen in participants between the age of 16 to 25 years. The data of the trial will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulators soon, according to a company statement.

Vaccines cleared for children so far

The results of the trial on children aged 2-5 years of age and children 6 months to 2 years of age results will be shared soon by the company. However, of all the vaccines available in the US, only the Pfizer-BioNTech shots have been cleared by the FDA for people as young as 12, while Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines have been authorised for adults.

(With inputs from IANS)

You may like to read