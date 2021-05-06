Canada announced its approval of administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday. After completing a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence the department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group said Health Canada's Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma at a press conference on Wednesday. Canada became the first country in the world to have okayed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine shots to the younger age group the Xinhua news agency reported. Earlier approval given for kids aged 16 years and older The Canadian government authorised