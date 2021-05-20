India has entered the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on May 1, opening up the vaccine to everyone above 18 years of age. With India going through the worst phase of the pandemic currently, it is crucial that everyone take the jab, sooner than later. While we may have several questions about the vaccine, there is nothing to worry. Here, Max Healthcare doctors answer possible queries, dispel fears, and elaborate on the precautions that must be observed before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. They say that anyone experiencing high fever should not be taking the vaccine. If you have any of the following conditions, you must consult your doctors before taking the vaccine: Also Read - New Strain Of Covid In India Can Affect Children; Know The Signs And Symptoms

Those already infected with Covid-19

Pregnant women and lactating mothers

Those with autoimmune disorders

Those with allergies to a particular food item

Those who are immuno-compromised and on steroids

Those on blood thinning medication

Those having got a rare case of severe allergic reaction to the first vaccine

GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR PEOPLE WITH HEALTH ISSUES

Here is what the doctors have to say about people with underlying health conditions. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Deferred By 3 Months After Recovery, Says New Health Ministry Guidelines

If one is on medications for ailments like cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc., can they still take the vaccine?

This population is at a higher risk of complications from Covid-19 infection hence, it should be a priority for all of them to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can build immunity against Covid at the earliest. Also Read - New Antiviral Therapy Shows Promising Results Against All Variants Of Covid-19

What precautions must severe asthma patients take before getting their jabs?

Asthma is an allergic condition, so some asthmatic patients may have certain allergies like allergy to a particular drug, hence they must inform the vaccine officer about this and accordingly get the jab. If they have faced an allergic reaction to any vaccine (not COVID) in the past, they must inform the vaccine officer about this as well. They also should take their regular medications, even on the day of vaccination.

Can people with skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo etc. get the vaccine?

There is no evidence to support that people with skin diseases should avoid vaccination against Covid-19. The vaccine is safe for patients on immunosuppressive or biologic drugs such as Omalizumab, Secukinumab etc. as well. People with allergies to food/ pets/ dust/ pollution/ latex etc. can also take the vaccine safely. They are however advised to wait at the vaccination centre for 30 minutes after receiving the shot to ensure that no adverse reaction occurs.

What about people with severe allergic reaction?

Patients who have had a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components, are advised to avoid vaccination.

What are the guidelines for people with diabetes and hypertension?

What are the tips for those suffering from such conditions as hypertension and sugar problems if they feel sick after getting their jab? Here’s what doctors say.