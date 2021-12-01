COVID-19 Vaccine: Covishield Was 63% Effective In Fully Vaccinated In The Second Wave of Coronavirus

Published in 'The Lancet Infectious Diseases' journal, the study showed that the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 63 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals, while it was 81 per cent effective against the moderate-to-severe disease.

The second wave of COVID-19 swept India earlier this year, leaving lakhs affected. When it comes to containing the deadly virus spread, experts over the months have stated that only vaccines are the tools. But how effective are these vaccines? A new study has revealed that the vaccine effectiveness of Covishield against COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated individuals was found to be 63 per cent between April and May when the second wave was at its peak in India.

Covisheld Was 63% Effective In 2nd COVID Wave

Published in 'The Lancet Infectious Diseases' journal, the study showed that the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 63 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals, while it was 81 per cent effective against the moderate-to-severe disease. "The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine remained effective against moderate-to-severe COVID-19, even during a surge that was dominated by the highly transmissible delta variant of SARS-CoV-2," the paper quoted the researchers.

The Science and Technology Ministry shared the study in an official statement. "More importantly, the scientists also observed that the spike-specific T-cell responses were conserved against both the delta variant and wild-type SARS-CoV-2. Such cellular immune protection might compensate for waning humoral immunity against the virus variants and prevent moderate-to-severe disease and need for hospitalisation," the study said.

A New COVID Variant Is Here - Omicron

This comes at a time when a news variant of COVID-19 - Omicron is spreading rapidly across the globe. Experts have stated that this is the most mutated version of the virus which has over 50 spike mutations, making it capable of evading the vaccine immunity. This variant was first identified in South Africa. However, more than 15 countries have already reported cases associated with this new variant. In India, the officials have said that no case has been recorded so far which is linked with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)