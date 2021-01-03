As millions of Indians wait for the coronavirus vaccine rollout India’s drug regulator gives two coronavirus vaccines the final approval. The decisions taken at the meeting comes as a relief for India the world’s second-most populous country. With news of rollout India is now expected to start a massive immunisation programme within weeks reports suggest. Covidshield: India’s First Weapon Against COVID-19 Gets Final Approval Earlier today ‘Covidhsield’ the COVID-19 shot developed by the AstraZeneca and Oxford University got the final approval by official authorities. It has now become the first vaccine to secure approval in India. The final nod of