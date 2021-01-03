As millions of Indians wait for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, India’s drug regulator gives two coronavirus vaccines the final approval. The decisions taken at the meeting comes as a relief for India, the world’s second-most populous country. With news of rollout, India is now expected to start a massive immunisation programme within weeks, reports suggest. Also Read - After 'Covishield', expert panel approves Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use

Covidshield: India’s First Weapon Against COVID-19 Gets Final Approval

Earlier today, ‘Covidhsield,’ the COVID-19 shot developed by the AstraZeneca and Oxford University got the final approval by official authorities. It has now become the first vaccine to secure approval in India. The final nod of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) was awaited. Now that the final approval and the rollout is expected to begin soon. The vaccine, globally known as AZD1222 is India’s first silver bullet against COVID-19. The country is the second country with the most coronavirus cases. Also Read - Delhi residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Minister

Covishield Vaccine Rollout To Begin In Weeks

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Sunday that the Covishield, India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will roll out in the coming weeks. The Pune-based company had already stockpiled more than 5 crore doses of the vaccine, which turns out to be a good decision with the vaccine getting a heads up. Also Read - WHO Report: Four types of COVID-19 variants are circulating the globe

Poonawalla’s statement came minutes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced the approval for Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford. Poonawalla added the shot is safe, effective and ready for rollout.

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

Covaxin To Be Administered Under Stricter Conditions

Official sources have confirmed that the emergency -use of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech, has been approved. But Covaxin will be administered under stricter conditions given no efficacy data has been released for it.

The overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 70.42% while Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was found to be safe and provides a strong immune response. Both vaccines will be managed in two doses and stored at 2-8 degree Celsius, as reported by agencies.

(with inputs from agencies)