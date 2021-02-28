Complete list of private hospitals where you can get COVID-19 vaccine

India is set to begin the mass vaccination process for above 45 and 60 years old from March 1. The COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in private and government hospitals from Monday onwards.

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes Rs 100 service charges and Rs 250 for the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccines: Full List Of Comorbidities

The ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine — heart failure with hospital admission in past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

Which Private Hospitals Are COVID-19 Vaccine Centres – Complete List

Now, the main question is where can you get the vaccines? Which private hospitals are giving the COVID-19 vaccine shots?

In India, a total of 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts.

Speaking to the media, the Union health ministry said, “States can use 10,000 hospitals under AB-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), who may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose.”

One of the top official associated with the Delhi government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign said, that there are around 59 private hospitals in Delhi where vaccines will be available for above 45 years old.

“So far 59 private hospitals have been identified and the number will be increased as per requirement,” an official was quoted as saying.

DELHI

In Delhi, vaccination will be available in private hospitals and here are the names: Sir Gangaram Hospital, Centre for Sight, Smile Dental clinic, Medanta Medicity, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Maharaja Agrasain Multispecialty hospital and many more. (Check the full list HERE)

ANDHRA PRADESH

In Andhra Pradesh some of the hospitals are: Lifeline hospital, Sudarsana hospital, Sainath hospital, etc. (Check the complete list here: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx)

WEST BENGAL

If you are in West Bengal and looking for the hospital where the vaccine jab will be available there here are the names of the hospital: Sanjiban Hospital, Ruby General Hospital, Peerless Hospitex Hospital And Research Center Limited, Siliguri Greater Lions Eye Hospital.

MAHARASHTRA

For everyone who is in Maharashtra, these are some of the private hospitals where you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 – Radhekrishna Critical care Hospital, Kamal Hospital & Maternity Home JAMNER, Vithai hospital and research centre, etc. (Check the complete list of private hospital HERE)

To check the nearest private hospital (CGHS empanelled) near you where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday onwards click here: (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx)

Are COVID-19 Vaccines Free?

Currently, priority group people including health workers and frontline workers are being administered the vaccine at 212 government and private health centres in Delhi.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said beneficiaries would be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, which will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with date and time of the available schedules.

In January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government would provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of the national capital if the Centre fails to do so.

He had said that he appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot.

Sources said, however, no decision has been taken in this regard so far.