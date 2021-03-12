About a month ago India entered its second phase of immunization program against novel coronavirus. According to the reports so far the country has administered a total of 26164920 vaccine doses. But are you safe from the virus after taking the vaccine doses? The health officials revealed a report which says cancer patients may not be protected to the same degree as the rest of the population after they receive their first of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the team which conducted the study the reason behind the low immunity against the coronavirus among those who are