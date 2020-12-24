Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus scientists knew there was a need for a vaccine to prevent the viral infection from spreading. After working tirelessly for months scientists have successfully produced vaccines to counter the effects of SARS-CoV-2. As the world gears up against COVID-19 India has emerged one of the successful countries to have discovered a vaccine. Covaxin Shows Promising Results In Trials Covaxin India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). A new study suggests that Covaxin showed long-term antibody and