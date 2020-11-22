Bharat Biotech the developer of India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has rejected reports that it did not report an adverse incident during phase I clinical trials in August. Hyderabad-based vaccine maker issued a statement on Saturday clarifying that that the company reported the adverse incident within 24 hours. “The adverse event during phase I clinical trials in August 2020 was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation” it said in the statement. It added that the adverse incident was probed thoroughly and it was found that the event was not related to the