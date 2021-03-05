Are you over the age of 45 and planning to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot? India entered the second phase of the immunization program against novel coronavirus earlier this week. Everyone who is above 45-years-old and is suffering from comorbidities is being vaccinated. But do you know only getting the vaccination for COVID-19 won’t help you fight off the virus? You need to take proper precautions before and after getting the dose. In this article let’s understand what precautions one should take before and after taking the vaccine jab. Precautions Before Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot When you are planning