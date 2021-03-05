Are you over the age of 45 and planning to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot? India entered the second phase of the immunization program against novel coronavirus earlier this week. Everyone who is above 45-years-old and is suffering from comorbidities is being vaccinated. But do you know only getting the vaccination for COVID-19 won’t help you fight off the virus? You need to take proper precautions before and after getting the dose. In this article let’s understand what precautions one should take before and after taking the vaccine jab. Also Read - 'All private hospitals can give COVID-19 vaccines only if....': Center releases guidelines

Precautions Before Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

When you are planning to take the vaccine shot make sure to avoid alcohol and tobacco. Sleeping on time is also recommended by the doctors before getting the vaccination. But is that it? No. Here is one more that has been added to the list of precautions that one needs to take before taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Do you take any kinds of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (one of the common medicine for Arthritis) or acetaminophen (this drug is usually taken for treating fever and pain)? Wait, you need to stop taking these before receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

These over-the-counter medicines can alter the actions of the coronavirus vaccines and that may not lead to the proper effect of the vaccine. These are usually used to treat inflammation, normal headaches, painful periods, and also cold-n-flu.

Why Shouldn’t You Take These Medicines Before Getting The Vaccine Shot?

These easily available medicines can hinder your body’s immunity system and thus it can alter the efficacy of the vaccine shot. It is not like your body immediately makes antibodies and starts fighting the coronavirus once the vaccine shot is administered to you. It takes time for your body to build protection after getting the jab. Thus when you take anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen before getting the vaccine shot, you actually reduce the vaccine’s efficacy from producing the required number of antibodies.

According to the experts, these kinds of over-the-counter medicines suppress the immune response in your body, and thus even when you are given the vaccine shot against the coronavirus, you end up creating less effective antibodies. Health experts say that one must avoid taking all the medicines under the NSAIDs group before and after taking the coronavirus vaccine jab.

However, one can take paracetamol to lower the body’s fever and pain. It is an analgesic and antipyretic drug and can be taken after getting the coronavirus vaccine shot.

How Does A COVID-19 Vaccine Work?

Well, this is one of the most asked queries and everyone is not aware of what actually happens when one is administered with the coronavirus vaccine. Let’s understand.

When a person is given the coronavirus vaccine, which contains mRNA materials from the virus that causes COVID-19, it goes instructions to the cells to create a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. Then that the cells make copies of the protein which destroys the genetic material from the vaccine.