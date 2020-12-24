As COVID-19 continues in its surge scientists are desperately trying to understand the virus and preparing for different vaccines to curb the disease to its curb. So far there have been many positive developments bringing hope to the global population. India too is gearing up to battle coronavirus with homegrown vaccines like Biotech’s Covaxin. Hyderabad-Based Firm And Covaxx To Develop COVID Vaccine It has been reported that Aurobindo Pharma has joined hands with US-based company COVAXX to develop commercialize and manufacture UB-612. The company has entered an exclusive license agreement to develop UB-612 the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine to fight