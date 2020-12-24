As COVID-19 continues in its surge, scientists are desperately trying to understand the virus and preparing for different vaccines to curb the disease to its curb. So far, there have been many positive developments bringing hope to the global population. India too is gearing up to battle coronavirus with homegrown vaccines like Biotech’s Covaxin. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows long-term antibodies

Hyderabad-Based Firm And Covaxx To Develop COVID Vaccine

It has been reported that Aurobindo Pharma has joined hands with US-based company COVAXX to develop, commercialize and manufacture UB-612. The company has entered an exclusive license agreement to develop UB-612, the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, for India and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) agency. Also Read - Can COVID-19 vaccines bring the pandemic under control?

“We are proud to partner with COVAXX in developing the fire-ever synthetic peptide-based vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This vaccine has immense potential in eliminating shedding, and hence containing, the spread of the pandemic,” said the Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, N. Govindarajan, commented on the development. Also Read - Covid-19 reinfection unlikely for at least six months, study finds

Currently, COVAXX is conducting a Phase I clinical trial for the vaccine candidate. As per the agreement, the Hyderabad-based firm has obtained the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and sell COVAXX’s UB-612 vaccine in India and to UNICEF, as well as non-exclusive rights in other select emerging and developing markets.

The Drug To Have A Total Capacity Of Nearly 480 Million Doses

Aurobindo has the capacity of manufacturing 220 million (22 crores) doses in multi-dose presentation and is building additional facilities to have a total capacity of nearly 480 million (48 crores) doses by June 2021.

“Covaxx is committed to providing an equitable distribution of UB-612 by prioritizing emerging markets where the unmet need is greatest,” said Mei Mei Hu, co-founder and CEO of COVAXX.

“During this global health crisis response, we must establish partners with the strongest capabilities, like Aurobindo, to prioritize the development and the delivery of our vaccine. As one of the leading industry players with a strong track record of execution and investment in vaccines, Aurobindo Pharma is the ideal partner to advance UB-612 in India and other emerging nations and to support our mission of democratizing health worldwide.”