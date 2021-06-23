At a time when India was witnessing a fall in the daily coronavirus cases from across the state a new Delta variant was found affecting many in various parts of the country. The newly detected variant is said to be highly transmissible and has the capability to cause a third wave of COVID in India. However in a major relief AstraZeneca has said that a new data from Public Health England (PHE) demonstrated that COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca can offer high levels of protection against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2; formerly the 'Indian variant). AstraZeneca Is Known As Covishield In India