Not much has been said about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine in organ transplant recipients. This group of people are immunocompromised and very vulnerable. Now a new study from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine say that although two doses of a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID 19 offers some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants it is still not enough to enable them to dispense with masks physical distancing and other safety measures. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published this study. This is a follow-up study to an earlier one published