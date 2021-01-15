India is readying itself for the world’s largest immunization drive on January 16. With just a day to go before people get the jab many are worried about the safety and efficacy of the shots. But there is a palpable sense of relief in the air after a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the same elsewhere in the world as well. Some countries have already started the process of COVID-19 vaccinations. Though some minor side-effects have been reported by a few people the vaccines are safe and experts say that these are effective as well. In India