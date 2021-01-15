The temporary contraindications are active COVID-19 infection, infected persons who have been given plasma and those acutely unwell and hospitalised due to any illness.

India is readying itself for the world’s largest immunization drive on January 16. With just a day to go before people get the jab, many are worried about the safety and efficacy of the shots. But there is a palpable sense of relief in the air after a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the same elsewhere in the world as well. Some countries have already started the process of COVID-19 vaccinations. Though some minor side-effects have been reported by a few people, the vaccines are safe, and experts say that these are effective as well. In India, two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, are approved and, as of now, Covishield is being sent to different states. These are both 2 shot vaccines that is to be separated by 14 days. Interchangeability of vaccine is not permitted, and the same vaccine has to be taken twice. Also Read - Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers will not be offered Covid-19 vaccine: Health Ministry

On the eve of the vaccination drive, the Health Ministry has issued an advisory to the states as to what to expect after administering the shots. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,512,093 while death toll reaches 1,51,727

Side effects of Covishield

Mild adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) like headache, fatigue, myalgia (pain in muscle), injection site tenderness, malaise (weakness), pyrexia, chills, arthralgia, and nausea are among the symptoms that may occur following Covishield vaccination. As per a Health Ministry communication, paracetamol maybe given in these adverse reactions. Very rare cases of demyelinating have also been reported following this vaccination. Also Read - Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say

Side effects of Covaxin

For Covaxin, use of : chloroquine and corticosteroids may impair antibody response. In addition, some mild AEFIs like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, giddiness-dizziness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site sweating may occur.

Contraindications

The temporary contraindications are active COVID-19 infection, infected persons who have been given plasma and those acutely unwell and hospitalised due to any illness. Those with chronic diseases are not contraindicated including renal, metabolic, cardia, malignancies, pulmonary and neurological.

Who will not get the vaccine

In India, the COVID-19 vaccine is not for everyone. Certain groups of the population will not get the vaccine. Both Covishield and Covaxin will not be administered to pregnant women. It is also meant for those younger than 18 years of age and lactating mothers.

(With inputs from IANS)