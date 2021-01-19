Covishield not to be taken by people allergic to any of its ingredients

Warning people against the side effects of Covishield, the Serum Institute of India on Tuesday stated that people who are severely allergic to any ingredients of the vaccine are advised not to take it.

According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine.

What Are The Ingredients Of Covishield Vaccine?

The ingredients of the Covishield vaccine are “L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection,” Serum Institute said. Also Read - Vaccine side-effects will not result in death: AIIMS Director

The fact sheet for the vaccine recipient on the website of the vaccine major is to help the recipient understand the risks and benefits of the Covishield vaccine.

Covishield Vaccine Taker Should Also Mention Medical Conditions Before The Shot

The vaccine maker also said that the vaccine recipient should also tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine including, “if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine”.

The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider if they have fever if they have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner and also if they are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, it added.

Precautions For The Pregnant And Lactating Women

The fact sheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.

The vaccine recipient should also mention to the healthcare provider if “you have received another COVID-19 vaccine,” Serum Institute said.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday, and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.

Efficacy Of Covid-19 Vaccine – Covishield

Covishield is a highly effective vaccine against novel coronavirus,” Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India earlier mentioned. Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose.

Coronavirus Vaccine: Where Are We Standing

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

Several countries have approached India for the procurement of vaccines. It is learned that countries in India’s neighbourhood are likely to get the supplies first.