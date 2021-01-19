Warning people against the side effects of Covishield the Serum Institute of India on Tuesday stated that people who are severely allergic to any ingredients of the vaccine are advised not to take it. According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine. What Are The Ingredients Of Covishield Vaccine? The ingredients of the Covishield vaccine are L-Histidine L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate Magnesium chloride hexahydrate Polysorbate 80 Ethanol Sucrose Sodium chloride Disodium edetate