The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive is now almost a reality with dry runs being conducted and concluded at various places across the country. People have waited for a year for this and can now take solace in the fact that the much-anticipated inoculation programme against COVID-19 in the country may begin by January 12 government sources told IANS. In all likelihood the COVID immunisation drive is expected to start early next week. Considering the preparations the roll-out may start on January 11 or latest by January 12 a senior government official inducted in the vaccine distribution programme said. Vaccine dispatch