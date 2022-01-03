COVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Today: What You Need To Know Before Getting The Jab

As India sees a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases due to the newly detected Omicron variant, vaccines for the age group 15-18 will be administered from Monday. Here are some of the guidelines that are required to be followed.

Amid a heavy surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, vaccination opens for teens in the 15 to 18 age group from today. According to the latest reports, over 8 lakh teens have registered in the government's CoWin portal for their Covid-19 vaccination until 9 pm on Sunday. Currently, the vaccine recipients will only receive the Covaxin COVID-19 jab. The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

TRENDING NOW

India Fights COVID: Highlights In This Big Story

Those born in 2007 and before are eligible for the vaccine. For vaccine slot booking, one can use the CoWin portal or the Aarogya Setu app for registration and further documentation. Besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration. Children can also walk in and do onsite registration at the designated vaccination centres from today onwards. A total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 registered for vaccination on CoWIN app till 9 pm on Sunday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24. With the reopening of the schools and educational institutions, experts are predicting that a great number of students falling in the age bracket of 15-18 have a high chance of catching the infection.

Precautions You Must Follow Before Taking The Jab

Register your name using your phone number, school ID card and book your vaccine slot on the CoWin portal or the Aarogya Setu app. Do not let your guards down, wear your masks (cloth masks are not useful anymore, use N95 masks only), gloves, etc the moment you step out of your house. Maintain a distance of 2 meters with everyone inside or outside the clinic. Carry a good quality hand sanitizer (which is 70 per cent alcohol-based) and keep your hands clean all the time. Avoid crowded spots as cases are going up in India again. Book your slots before hands to avoid the crowd or staying longer in the queue. Use digital modes of payment for the vaccines to avoid any physical contact with any of the outsiders.

[videourl url=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Vaccination_For_15-18_Age_Group.mp4/index.m3u8 mp4url=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Vaccination_For_15-18_Age_Group.mp4/Vaccination_For_15-18_Age_Group.mp4 thumb=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Vaccination_For_15-18_Age_Group.mp4/screenshot/00000005.jpg duration="25" mediaid="Vaccination_For_15-18_Age_Group"]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years will begin from 3rd January 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES