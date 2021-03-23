Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the government has decided that from 1st April the vaccine against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be available for everyone who is above 45. Speaking to the media Javadekar said “It has been decided that from 1st April the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.” It has been decided that from 1st April the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated: Union Minister Prakash