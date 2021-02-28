COVID-19 vaccination for above 45: Check out the full list of comorbidities

India is set to begin the mass vaccination for people aged above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities and above 60 is around from March 1.

In phase 2 of the inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus, vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

States are also given the freedom to use all Private Hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes as CVCs.

What Comorbidities Can Make A Person Eligible For The Vaccination?

At this point in time, one of the most asked questions is what are these comorbidities that can make a person in the age group of 45 to 59 eligible for vaccination?

The ministry has specified around 20 comorbidities for people within the age group of 45-60. Here is what the list says:

Anybody who has suffered heart failure in the past one year and was admitted to the hospital is eligible for the vaccine.

Persons with disabilities caused due to – intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness are eligible.

If someone is suffering from serious diabetes, hypertension, cancer, AIDS, then also they are on the list for the vaccination.

All those who fall under the age group of 45-60 and have congenital heart diseases with severe pulmonary artery hypertension (PAH) or Idiopathic PAH can too consider themselves eligible for the vaccine.

In the above-mentioned age group people who are suffering from kidney ailments/disorders, as well as patients with decompensated cirrhosis will also be considered.

Check out the full list here:

So, if you are also above 45 and suffering from any of the above comorbidities, you qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. But wait, you also need to check the basic amount that you will have to pay.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For The Vaccination?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rs 250 will be the ceiling — Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge. This arrangement will remain effective till further orders,” an official source said.

All these information was shared by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during an interaction with health secretaries and mission directors (National Health Mission) of states and union territories on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups through a video conference.

“Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs),” it said.

“Health Departments of state governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs,” the ministry said.

How To Register For The COVID-19 Vaccine In The Co-WIN App?

The government is upgrading the Co-WIN which was being used in the initial two phases of the vaccination for immunisation of healthcare and frontline workers.

In the case of self-registration, the Co-WIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

What Documents Are Required For The COVID-19 Vaccination?

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e. through online registration or mobilisation through on-site registration are advised to carry the following for verification at the time of vaccination – Aadhaar Card; Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); and Certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years.

An official will be present at the Vaccination Centre for verification of employment credentials and COVID duties for those who do walk in for on-site registration.

(With inputs from the Agencies)