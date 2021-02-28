India is set to begin the mass vaccination for people aged above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities and above 60 is around from March 1. In phase 2 of the inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government. Around 10000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be