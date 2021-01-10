The Centre is prepping for the roll out the world’s biggest vaccination drive from January 16 to immunize its people against Covid-19. The Centre on Sunday held a virtual meeting with administrators from states and Union Territories on the Co-WIN software, which forms the backbone of the last mile vaccine administration. The participants discussed on various issues like session allocation/planning/time slotting, vaccinator’s allocation, sending SMS to vaccinators and beneficiaries and connectivity issues to ensure smooth flow of the vaccination drive. The Covid vaccination drive will be carried out in 5,000 sites across India. On Sunday, the Delhi government announced that it has finalized 89 hospitals for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. While 40 of these hospitals are government-run, 49 are private, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told a press conference. Also Read - Now, we have a testing platform that can detect Covid-19 antibodies within seconds

He said that there will be 8-9 people at every centre to handle the vaccination drive, the first phase of which will begin from January 16. According to Jain, the Delhi government will initially focus on the healthcare workers, frontline workers and then the people aged above 50. The first group to receive the vaccine will include 2,25,000 healthcare workers. Teachers will also get the vaccine in the first phase as they worked as frontline workers in the time of Covid-19 pandemic, Jain said. Also Read - Pandemic triggering dramatic hair loss; Tips to tackle the problem

Further, the Health Minister Jain informed media persons that the Covid-19 vaccines will start arriving between January 12 to 14 in Delhi. “The whole system of vaccination is ready and we are fully prepared to start the vaccination drive. Right now, we are only waiting for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine and as soon as the vaccines start arriving, the work will start immediately,” IANS quoted Jain as saying. Also Read - Nasal Covid vaccine can be potential gamechanger: Experts

Covid-19 situation in Delhi

According to Satyendar Jain, the Covid-19 situation in the capital has improved a lot and is now under control. For more than 15 days now, Delhi is witnessing less than thousand cases per day, he said.

Delhi recorded 399 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, much lesser than on Saturday, which was 519. While the positivity rate has dipped to 0.51 per cent, the recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the virus in Delhi currently stands at 10,678, including 12 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has crossed 6.30 lakh.

Free vaccination for all

Regarding free vaccination, Jain said the Delhi government holds the opinion that every person should get free vaccine across the country. Earlier, on Saturday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested to the Central government for free vaccine distribution to everyone. Jain said that he has also requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for the same.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday also announced in an open letter that her state will provide free vaccine to all frontline workers, including the police, home guard, paramilitary personnel, correctional facilities and disaster management personnel.

Notably, two vaccines, Oxford University’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller of India last week. The Centre has held three dry runs to test the vaccine delivery system across the country.

With inputs from agencies