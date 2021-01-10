The Centre is prepping for the roll out the world's biggest vaccination drive from January 16 to immunize its people against Covid-19. The Centre on Sunday held a virtual meeting with administrators from states and Union Territories on the Co-WIN software which forms the backbone of the last mile vaccine administration. The participants discussed on various issues like session allocation/planning/time slotting vaccinator’s allocation sending SMS to vaccinators and beneficiaries and connectivity issues to ensure smooth flow of the vaccination drive. The Covid vaccination drive will be carried out in 5000 sites across India. On Sunday the Delhi government announced that