COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 211.13 Cr To Fungal Infection Treatment Is Now Possible In Immuno-Compromised Patients: Top Health Headlines Of The Day

COVID 19 UPDATE: Cases close to 10000 for the third consecutive day, but recovery improved to 98.61%

Presently, there's stability in the nation's new cases of covid infection. However, close to 10000 new patients have been found for the third consecutive day. Due to better recovery, active topics have come down to 0.20%, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.61%.

Covid Vaccination Drive In India

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 211.13 Cr (2,11,13,94,639) as of 7 am on 26th August. This has been achieved through 2,81,13,254 sessions. Similarly, COVID-19 pre-caution doses for the 18-59 age group also started on April 10, 2022. India, The active caseload of India is currently 90,707. Active cases now account for 0.20% of the total positive cases in the country. As a result, India's recovery rate has increased to 98.61%. Last day 13,528 patients were cured. The number of patients thus recovering (since the pandemic's start) now stands at 4,37,70,913. In the last 24 hours, 10,256 new cases have been reported. 4,22,322 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 200.72 crores (2,00,72,52,325) vaccine doses have been sent to the States/UTs through the Central Government, which currently has 6.26 crore extra vaccine doses with various states. It supplies through India's free-of-cost channel and direct state purchase category.

Fungal Infection Treatment Is Possible In People With Weak Immunity

Now there's a way to treat fungal infections in immunocompromised patients. Indian scientists have identified a gene that can prevent the fungal infection Candidiasis. The csa6 gene has been placed in the Candida albicans fungal species, which lives in the mucosal lining of individuals' gastrointestinal and urinary genitourinary tracts. In people with weak immunity, it works to make their cells sick, which increases the risk of fungal infection. However, once the gene is identified, it is now possible to treat it. According to the DST (Department of Science and Technology), the study was carried out by the team of Professor Kaustav Sanyal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bangalore, and the group of Christophe d'Enfert at the Institut Pasteur, Paris. Albicans identified a set of six chromosome stability (CSAs) on genome stability. Five CsA genes identified in the study are essential for cell division in other species. The sixth CsA gene, named CsA06, is encoded for a protein crucial to viability in Albicans.

Moderna Sues Pfizer And Biotech, Here's Why

America's pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna has filed a lawsuit against its rival covid Vaccine Company, Pfizer and BioNTech. The company gave this information by stating on Friday. Unfortunately, Pfizer and BioNTech have copied this technology without Moderna's permission to create Comirneti." The mRNA technology used in Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots differs from conventional vaccines because it helps the immune system recognize it. It also helps inject the virus's weakened or dead forms to make antibodies. Instead, mRNA vaccines instruct cells to make a harmless piece of the spike protein found on the virus's surface that causes COVID-19. After completing this spike protein, cells can recognize and fight the actual virus. A recent study revealed that vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna can protect you from the coronavirus for years. The study says that the covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna can protect you from corona until the coronavirus causes terrible mutations. This is similar to the MMR vaccine for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella protects you from these diseases for years. The vaccines of these two companies have shown promising potential against SARS-CoV-2.

Tomato Flu Advisory Issued In UP, 75 Districts On Alert

The UP government has issued a tomato flu advisory, a hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) characterized by the symptoms of tomato-shaped blisters. Parents should not give their children any signs of fever or rash." Ask other children not to hug or touch them." The advisory states that tomato flu has similar symptoms to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches and rashes) but is not related to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue or chikungunya. The disease mainly occurs in children under 10, but adults can also become infected. There is no medicine.

