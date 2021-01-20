Faced with lower turnouts at COVID-19 vaccination centres the government has urged the healthcare workers to not to hesitate to get the vaccine shot. Speaking to the media at a conference the Centre stressed that it was their social responsibility to get inoculated and concerns about adverse effects as of now seem to be unfounded negligible and insignificant. NITI Ayog On The Safety Of The Covid-19 Vaccines Following the concerns over the adverse effects and efficacy of the Covid-19 vax shots NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul asserted that both the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are