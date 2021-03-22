In a recent development the union government on Monday urged all the state governments to increase the gap between the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine - Covishield to 6-8 weeks. The decision comes after NTAGI and NEGVAC recommended that the protection gets enhanced if the second dose of Covisheild is administered between 6-8 weeks. The Covishield vaccine is the Serum Institute in India. It was developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the increased university of Oxford. Speaking to the media the government said “Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view it appears that that the protection from coronavirus is enhanced