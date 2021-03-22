In a recent development, the union government on Monday urged all the state governments to increase the gap between the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine – Covishield to 6-8 weeks. Also Read - 2 die after receiving Covishield vaccine in West Bengal: Here’s what to keep in mind before getting COVID-19 jab

The decision comes after NTAGI and NEGVAC recommended that the protection gets enhanced if the second dose of Covisheild is administered between 6-8 weeks.

The Covishield vaccine is the Serum Institute in India. It was developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the increased university of Oxford.

Speaking to the media, the government said, “Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that that the protection from coronavirus is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks.”

The coronavirus pandemic is on the upswing again in India, as the country recorded added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081.