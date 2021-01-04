India is all set to begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the next few days with two vaccines – Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Coavaxin. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has dispatched the first batch of Covaxin for further distribution said the company’s CMD Dr Krishna Ella on Monday. Addressing a press conference Ella said that they have already sent the batch to the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauali. CRI is the nodal agency to tests the drugs and facilitate in the roll out to the northern part of the country. However he did not disclose the quantity