At least 7 people died due to rare blood clotting syndrome after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. This comes after more than 18 million people got the AstraZeneca's jab in the country. Speaking to the media the country's health regulator said that the reason behind the sudden blood clotting is still unclear. The benefits in preventing a Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so DPA news agency quoted June Raine Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA)