It's more than a year now that coronavirus has taken the whole world in its grip. Millions have lost their lives to the deadly virus — whose origin is yet to be confirmed. But, after the rollout of the vaccines against the novel coronavirus, all that everyone wants to know right now is — when will the COVID-19 virus go away? will it ever go away? Every day the cases of active coronavirus in the country are rising and there is again a cloud of doubts in everybody's mind whether the virus will ever leave humans. In this article, experts have tried to answer all your questions.

Will The COVID-19 Virus Ever Go Away?

As discussed, the active cases are not going down and thus the question about its non-existence is still hovering in everybody's mind. However, the experts say — No one knows for sure whether the virus will ever go away not. According to the various studies that were conducted over the past few months — scientists think the virus that causes COVID-19 may be with us for decades or longer, but that doesn't mean it will keep posing the same threat.

The virus emerged in late 2019 and it's difficult to predict how it will behave over the long term. But many experts believe it's likely the disease will eventually ease from a crisis to a nuisance like the common cold.

That would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.

Bird Flu

The 1918 flu pandemic could also offer clues about the course of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a third of the world’s population became infected with that virus, which originated in birds. Eventually, after infected people either died or developed immunity, the virus stopped spreading quickly. It later mutated into a less virulent form, which experts say continues to circulate seasonally.

Alert! New COVID-19 Variants Are Here

However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants could complicate the picture if future virus mutations cause more severe disease or evade vaccines.

It’s unlikely the virus will ever be completely stamped out, given the possibility that people might be able to get reinfected after they’ve already been sick or vaccinated. The only virus that’s ever been eradicated from the human population is smallpox. That’s because people develop lasting immunity to that virus after getting sick or vaccinated.

What Are The Things That You Should Do Next?

Now that you know that the COVID-19 virus is not going anywhere soon. What you must do right now is stay alert. Do not forget to abide by the pandemic rules. What are those? Keep your masks on. One of the most important step to stop the virus from spreading is to make sure that you are wearing the masks. Also, do not step out of your house unless it is important. Avoid social gatherings because it can turn fatal and you don’t want that. Maintain social distancing when you are out.

Apart from the basic pandemic rules, one must also make sure that a proper diet is being followed to strengthen the immunity system. Exercising regularly is also important to keep diseases at bay.