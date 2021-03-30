Is coronavirus over? Can we go out and live life like we used to before the pandemic? These are a few questions that are hovering in the minds of people. But, the answer to all these is — NO. The pandemic is not over yet and you are still not safe because the virus has not gone anywhere, it’s here. The national capital is again witnessing a sudden spurt in the active COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the city. On Monday, the number of people under home-isolation rose to 4,832 from 4,639, and the number of containment zones rose to 1,903 from 1,849 in the city. According to the coronavirus graph, the daily spike began to rise again in March, and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days. But why is there a sudden increase in the daily cases? Also Read - Mumbai braces for second wave of COVID-19: Why it could be much worse than the first

What Causes A Spike In COVID-19 Cases?

If one takes a close look at the current situation, it will give them the hint that this spike in the number of cases is the result of ignoring the pandemic rules and safety protocols. With the introduction of vaccines in the country, many people are not coming out in the open without wearing any masks. Vaccines can keep you safe but only when you follow the proper protocols which include maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Also Read - Former Chief Minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid, tweets Omar Abdullah

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour, and “assuming all is well now”. The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to. Also Read - India sees 68,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Highest single day surge since October

In some places, people are diligently following three basic rules of the COVID-19 pandemic — physical distancing, hand-washing, and mask-wearing. Whereas there are communities that are not following any of these. Some areas are still continuing with the closure of public places such as parks, malls, etc, whereas some areas are operating normally. But, according to the reports, places, where people are following the pandemic safety protocols, are not witnessing a surge in the number of cases, whereas areas, where everything is working normally, is experiencing the worst outcome of the deadly virus.

What Is Waiting For Us?

The relationship between the pandemic protocols and COVID-19 cases is now clear and we can say that the virus can dominate the world once again if people don’t follow the guidelines. Future outbreaks can turn deadly as the new mutations could bring in new threats which can also become challenging for the health officials to handle. So, to stop the virus from affecting the lives anymore — follow the three basic protocols of the pandemic which we have discussed above.

Is Delhi Heading For Another Lockdown?

Is the government planning another lockdown after the cases surge? No. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly. The minister had said that there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.

Do Not Let The Shield Down

Now that you know that the virus is still capable of causing another wave of the pandemic, you must not let the shield down. Maintain social distancing and wear your mask whenever you are out in public places. Avoid public gatherings as much as you can and make sure to sanitize your hands.