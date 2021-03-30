Is coronavirus over? Can we go out and live life like we used to before the pandemic? These are a few questions that are hovering in the minds of people. But the answer to all these is — NO. The pandemic is not over yet and you are still not safe because the virus has not gone anywhere it's here. The national capital is again witnessing a sudden spurt in the active COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the