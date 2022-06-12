Covid-19 Update: Over 8000 New Corona Cases Recorded In Past 24 Hours

Amidst the increasing corona cases, the vaccination process is going on continuously in the country. In such a situation, 195.07 crore people have received the vaccination dose so far.

Covid-19 Update In India Last 24 Hours: Once again, a jump is registered in corona cases in the country. In such a situation, 8,582 new corona cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours. Now the number of active cases in the country has increased to 44,513. At the same time, four people lost their lives due to corona in 24 hours. On the other hand, according to the Health Ministry, 4,425 people have been cured of corona infection within the last 24 hours. In such a situation, till now, the total recovery has been 4,26,52,743.

What Is The Recovery Rate?

The ministry said COVID-19 active cases account for 0.10% of the total virus. At the same time, the country's recovery rate from the coronavirus was recorded at 98.68%. There has been an increase of 8,582 cases in the active cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. However, according to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate was 2.71 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was 2.02 per cent.

Vaccination Drive With Data

The COVID-19 vaccination process is going on continuously in the country. Meanwhile, the ministry said that 195.07 crore people in the country had received the vaccination.

The number of people recovering from coronavirus has increased to 4,26,52,743. So far, more than 85.48 crore tests have been done in the country under the National Vaccination Program, out of which 3,16,179 tests have been done within the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Cases In Delhi

Let us tell you that there are some states where the number of corona-infected patients is coming to the fore. These include Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka. It is to be known that in the last 24 hours, 795 new corona cases have been confirmed in the national capital Delhi. It is a matter of relief that no death has been reported during this period. Meanwhile, 556 people have also recovered.