COVID-19 Update: More Than 1,500 New Cases Recorded In The Last 24 Hours

Between 20 February to 19 March 2023, more than 3.7 million new COVID-19 cases and over 26 000 deaths were reported worldwide, according to WHO.

India recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 8,601. Its daily positivity rate is recorded 1.33 per cent, while weekly positivity rate stands at 1.23 per cent.

In the same period, 910 COVID patients recovered from the infectious disease, and recovery rate in India currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

With 1,19,560 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 92.08 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

Also, 9,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in last 24 hours. Overall, 220.65 crore vaccine doses (95.20 crore second dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose) have been administered until now under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Global COVID-19 Caseload

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recorded more than 3.7 million new COVID-19 cases and over 26 000 deaths due to the disease between 20 February to 19 March 2023. There has been a 31 per cent and 46 per cent decrease in new cases and deaths respectively, compared to the previous 28 days (23 January to 19 February 2023), the organization stated in its weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19.

As of 19 March 2023, COVID-19 has infected more than 760 million people and caused over 6.8 million deaths globally.

The three countries with the highest COVID-19 cases are United States of America, China and India. From 3 January 2020 to 21 March 2023,

United States of America has reported 102,544,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,114,970 deaths to WHO.

China has reported 99,229,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 120,775 deaths to WHO.

In India, the WHO has recorded 44,696,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 530,808 deaths.