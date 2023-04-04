COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra Makes Mask Compulsory For All Government Employees In Satara From Today

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Satara district in Maharashtra has made wearing masks mandatory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks today.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, the government has asked states to ensure proper care is taken to contain the virus. In the latest development, Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. As per reports, the order will come into effect immediately.

As per reports, the order for making masks compulsory in the district was issued by the district collector, Ruchesh Jaivanshi, on Monday who also appealed to all the local residents to follow the COVID safety protocols, which include wearing masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.

Haryana Makes Wearing Mask Compulsory In Crowded Places, Hospitals

Taking cognizance of the situation across the country, the Haryana Minister Anil Vij, on Monday made masks compulsory in the state. The rules will be implied to all the healthcare workers and for areas where the gathering is expected to go over 100 people. Apart from making face masks compulsory, the minister has also stated that all residents will have to mandatorily take the COVID test who are showing up symptoms like cold and cough.

India's Total COVID Cases

The country is seeing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, India saw the biggest single-day rise in about 184 days. As per experts, the highly contagious Omicron variant XBB.1.16 is believed to be behind the sudden surge in cases.