COVID-19 Update: India’s Active Caseload Crosses 16,000

Wearing masks mandatory in TN govt hospitals

COVID-19 cases rise again, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented the mask rule in all government hospitals from today.

On Friday, India recorded 3,095 fresh cases. The country's total active caseload has now gone up to 16,354, as updated by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

Globally, nearly 3.6 million new COVID-19 cases were reported to WHO from 27 February to 26 March 2023. More than 25 000 deaths were reported in the same period worldwide. Compared to the previous 28 days, new cases and deaths decreased by 27 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

As of 29 March 2023, WHO has recorded over 761 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 6.8 million deaths globally. The three countries with the highest COVID caseload are:

United States of America: 102,697,566 confirmed cases, and 1,117,054 deaths China: 99,238,143 confirmed cases and 120,894 deaths India: 44,707,525 confirmed cases and 530,841 deaths

Wearing masks mandatory in TN govt hospitals

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has made wearing masks mandatory in all government hospitals beginning today. Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the mask rule should be followed by all at all government health facilities, including out-patients, in-patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other health-related staff. State and district-level health officers will ensure compliance of the rule.

A couple of weeks ago, the Centre had identified six states that are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. These include Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.