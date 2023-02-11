COVID-19 Update: Global COVID Count Drops By 89%, India Logs 132 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

As COVI-19 cases decline, India drops pre-departure COVID testing requirements for passengers from China and other 5 countries.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has gone down significantly worldwide. As per WHO estimates, nearly 10.5 million fresh cases and over 90 000 deaths were reported around the world between 9 January to 5 February 2023, a decline of 89 per cent and 8 per cent respectively compared to the previous 28 days.

Globally, till 10 February 2023, more than 755 million confirmed COVID-19 cases (755,385,709) and over 6.8 million deaths (6,833,388) due to the diseases have been reported, according to the UN Health agency.

The United States of America has the highest number of confirmed cases at 101,211,478, followed by China (98,747,318) and India (44,683,862).

COVID-19 situation in India

India recorded 132 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 update released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 1,820 while daily positivity rate and weekly Positivity Rate 0.10 per cent and 0.09 per cent respectively.

With 109 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.81 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, India conducted 1,29,582 COVID tests and administered 28,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. So far, total 220.62 crore vaccine doses (95.19 crore second dose and 22.85 crore precaution dose) have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India relaxes COVID travel norms

China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan have also been witnessing a sustained and significant decline in COVID-19 count since the past few 4 weeks. As COVID cases decline, India has relaxed the travel norms for passengers from these six countries. Pre-departure COVID-19 testing and uploading of Self-Health Declaration on 'Air Suvidha' portal are no more required for international travellers coming from these countries.

However, the random testing of 2 per cent travelers coming to India (irrespective of country of origin) will continue in order to monitor infections due to mutated variants of SARS-CoV-2 among international travellers to India, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The new 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', will come into practice from 11 a.m. on February 13.