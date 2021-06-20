The COVID-19 situation has drastically improved in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The number of new cases has come down significantly as has the death rates. In view of these developments and after a review of the current situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will ease lockdown restrictions from Monday. Night curfew, which was in effect from 7pm to 7am will now be eased by two hours. It will be in effect from 9 pm to 7 am. But, at the same time, the Yogi Adityanath-led government also warned that it would reimpose curfew in any district that reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases in a day. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India records 58, 419 new cases in past 24 hours, 689 deaths

Uttar Pradesh suffered a crippling second wave of the pandemic and many restrictions were put in place to control the situation. In the past 24 hours, the state has reported 294 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths. The positivity rate here has come down to 0.1 per cent in the last 24 hours and recovery rate has increased to 98.4 per cent. A new set of guidelines has also been issued for the unlock process that begins on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know

Here are all the details about this phase of unlockdown in Uttar Pradesh.

Shops and shopping malls will remain open between 7 am and 9pm outside the containment zones.

Full attendance will be allowed in all government offices.

Restaurants and eating points to operate at 50 per capacity.

Customers can now eat inside sweets shops, fast food joints and at street food joints. But they have to Covid protocols at all times.

Marriages will be allowed with a maximum of 50 guests.

Shrines and temples will open but only 50 devotees will be allowed inside at a time.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed till further notice.

Cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed till further orders.

The situation in India

The overall situation in India has also improved significantly. In the past 24 hours, India reported 58,419 new cases. This is the lowest in the last 81 days. The country also reported 1,576 fatalities in the same time period. This is the third consecutive day in last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark.

(With inputs from IANS)