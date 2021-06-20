The COVID-19 situation has drastically improved in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The number of new cases has come down significantly as has the death rates. In view of these developments and after a review of the current situation the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will ease lockdown restrictions from Monday. Night curfew which was in effect from 7pm to 7am will now be eased by two hours. It will be in effect from 9 pm to 7 am. But at the same time the Yogi Adityanath-led government also warned that it would reimpose curfew in any