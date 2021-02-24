Roughly a year back India witnessed the first complete lockdown following the emergence of novel coronavirus which had left many lives in danger and potential health risk. But now the vaccines to fight the virus are here and are being administered in various corners of the country. With the commencement of a nationwide vaccination drive and the falling numbers of active Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country the government has now decided to slowly allow schools and colleges to re-open and get back to normalcy gradually. However the process will be executed in phases. For the time being