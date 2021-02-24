Roughly a year back India witnessed the first complete lockdown following the emergence of novel coronavirus which had left many lives in danger and potential health risk. But, now the vaccines to fight the virus are here and are being administered in various corners of the country. Also Read - New study suggests rats, water buffalo and mountain gorillas can spread COVID-19 virus

With the commencement of a nationwide vaccination drive and the falling numbers of active Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country, the government has now decided to slowly allow schools and colleges to re-open and get back to normalcy gradually. However, the process will be executed in phases. For the time being the schools are first to re-open for the students of the 10th and 12th standard and will then slowly it will be applied to the junior classes.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are Here. But, The Virus Is Still Here

But what's next? The virus has not gone anywhere. Our lives are still prone to get attacked by the coronavirus. Well, it's time to understand what we – as a responsible citizen should be doing to make sure the virus is not getting out of control again and we are safe amidst the vaccine rollout. Remember vaccines can keep you safe but it is also important to understand that basic pandemic rules are always helpful. What are these? Let's dig in.

Schools are reopening and it is important to keep in mind these basic pandemic rules. With children being one of the most vulnerable categories, extra precautions need to be taken by the school authorities, teachers, parents of the students, and the students themselves.

Maintain Basic Rules To Keep Yourself Safe From COVID-19

What do we mean by basic pandemic rules? It is like maintaining social distancing. How? Even when you are in your school where you have your closest buddies around, make sure to keep a minimum physical distance. This will ensure that you are safe and keeping the other one safe too.

The next thing to keep in mind while you are in school is to wear a mask. As discussed, coronavirus is still lingering and thus the risk of getting infected is still there. Wearing a mask can keep you safe from the virus and also can keep the other person safe too. How? Wearing masks can protect you from harmful infected droplets of a person who is suffering from coronavirus. One can choose a mask from this list – surgical masks, N95 masks, cloth masks, etc.

Another most important thing to keep in mind is to make sure to practice hand hygiene. A parent or a teacher must teach the students the right way to wash their hands and maintain basic hygiene.

Schools Must Ensure Safety Of The Teachers And Students Too: Here’s How

While calling students back to schools has been allowed by the government, in the interest of the safety and health of children the schools must practice:

Hybrid school model — this is a combination of distance/virtual learning and in-person/traditional form of schooling. This involves limiting the number of students that will come to school in one go so that social distancing can be practiced effectively.

School authorities to make sure that the building is clean and hygienic — Surfaces and objects (eg. desks and tables) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly

Promote regular and thorough hand-washing with the children and put sanitizing hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace

Teach the children the essence of practicing respiratory hygiene and using a mask to cover the face and the nose

Restrict social events assemblies and even gathering at student canteens and the practice of sharing food

Mandatory thermal screening, no person with slightest of symptoms like fever, cough to be allowed in the premised and should be recommended immediate self-isolation.