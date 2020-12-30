The new coronavirus strain has raised alarms across the globe. Read on to know which states of India have been infected with the new strain of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has claimed millions of lives within a year. However, the new strain of the microscopic villain, COVID-19 has raised alarm in many countries. As panic spread over the new strain of coronavirus, has risen from 6 to 20 within a day, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Wednesday. Also Read - Happy hypoxia: Researchers find what causes blood oxygen levels to drop in many Covid-19 patients

The new strain is named VUI-202012/01, also known as lineage B.1.1.7, and is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is believed to be 71 per cent more transmittable than the other variants. Also Read - 14 more cases of new coronavirus strain reported in India: Do you need to take additional precaution?

States Where Cases Of New COVID-19 Strain Have Been Found

The rapidly spreading coronavirus strain was found in several returnees to India from the United Kingdom. The cases of the new strain of the deadly disease have been found in the following states. Also Read - Pandemic led to increased cases of body ache; How to mitigate the risk

Karnataka

Of all the states in the country, Karnataka seems to be the one infected with the new strain of the virus. The state has reported seven cases of the new coronavirus variant among the UK returnees who reached India in December. Three patients were found positive on Tuesday, four more were tested positive on Wednesday. According to media reports, all the patients have been admitted to a designated hospital to avoid the spread of the virus. Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday confirmed that seven cases of the new coronavirus strain have been reported in the state.

Delhi

The next on the list is the capital city with four cases have been found to have the UK variant of the coronavirus. According to reports, all of them have been admitted to the hospital, and none of them has shown symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

Tamil Nadu

Of the 20 individuals infected with the virus, one person in Tamil Nadu who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for the new super spreader COVID-19 strain.

Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

The new coronavirus strain has been found in a 49-year-old man from Warangal. Another case of the new strain was found in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Media has reported that a two-year-old has been found in Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in the country. Since the reports surfaced, the UP government has issued alert after a case of new coronavirus strain. Even hospitals have been asked to be on high alert.

West Bengal

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain, VUI-202012/01, reported by agencies. The patient is the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

What Do We Know About The Covid-19 Strain So Far?

The coronavirus variant has 17 mutations that affect the shape of the virus, including the spike protein from which the coronavirus family gets its name. The genetic mutation may allow an easy and immediate spread of the virus, according to researchers.

People infected with the new strain may experience some common symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, dry cough and loss of smell and taste. Some other symptoms that have been associated with the super spreader include fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, diarrhoea, mental confusion and muscle pain.

Some researchers have recently said that the new variant does not appear to cause severe infection. The newly available vaccines may be able to protect people against the disease.