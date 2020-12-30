The novel coronavirus has claimed millions of lives within a year. However the new strain of the microscopic villain COVID-19 has raised alarm in many countries. As panic spread over the new strain of coronavirus has risen from 6 to 20 within a day the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Wednesday. The new strain is named VUI-202012/01 also known as lineage B.1.1.7 and is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19 is believed to be 71 per cent more transmittable than the other variants.