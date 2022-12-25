live

COVID Rise In India: Gurugram Put On High Alert As Massive 8th COVID Wave Hits China

A report has stated that China logged over 37 million new cases of COVID-19 on 20th December, marking it as a breaker for the global COVID daily record.

COVID-19 Live Updates | In a report which has shattered global records, it has been revealed that China, which is in the grip of a massive new COVID-19 wave, is registering 37 million cases on a daily basis. The records also say that till the 20th of December, over 248 million people have been infected by the virus (this year). The count is expected to rise even more as the virus is mutating faster and spreading rapidly across the countries.

The current figures being revealed by the report deviates from China's official tally, which claims that the country is logging just 3,049 infections on a daily basis. The situation in China worsened after the people in the country refused to follow the 'zero-COVID policy' which was in place to make sure that the virus which has wreaked havoc globally since it's first discovered in 2019, is not getting out of control and infecting any more lives in the Chinese provinces.

On the other hand, at-risk countries, including India are bracing up for a possible new wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus. From conducting random tests at crowded places to strengthening genome sequencing (to track new variants), the Indian government is on its toes at the moment.

