As cases of novel coronavirus dips in India after claiming several lives from across the corner researchers have warned that a new variant of the virus has been detected in the country which can cause severe symptoms of the virus infection. The National Institute of Virology Pune detected the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes coronavirus). According to the experts the new B.1.1.28.2 variant was taken out during the swab and nasal COVID test from international travellers. The results of the study showed that the new B.1 variant can lead to the formation of severe COVID symptoms