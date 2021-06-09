As cases of novel coronavirus dips in India after claiming several lives from across the corner, researchers have warned that a new variant of the virus has been detected in the country, which can cause severe symptoms of the virus infection. The National Institute of Virology, Pune, detected the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes coronavirus). According to the experts, the new B.1.1.28.2 variant was taken out during the swab and nasal COVID test from international travellers. The results of the study showed that the new B.1 variant can lead to the formation of severe COVID symptoms and neutralisation of this variant is not possible. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: 'Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Cut Coronavirus Infection Risk by 91%'

The samples of the variant, first identified in Brazil last year, were collected as part of the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance. “The finding is significant since the variant is classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization,” said study lead author Pragya Yadav from ICMR-NIV Pune. “We also observed an increased disease severity and neutralization reduction in the study which point towards the need for screening the current vaccines for efficacy,” Yadav told the media. Also Read - Zero Deaths Reported In Patients Reinfected With Covid After Vaccination: AIIMS Study

What Happens After The Virus Variant Enters The Body

The new cover variant after entering the body, then the spike protein helps the virus to infect and enter human cells. Compared to the previous variants of the novel coronavirus, this variant also causes symptoms in the body after infecting it. Here are some unknown and new symptoms of this particular COVID variant. Also Read - Why Some Patients Are COVID-19 Asymptomatic? Gene Linked To It Discovered

Symptoms of The New COVID Variant

The new COVID-19 variant has almost the same symptoms as the original one. The new coronavirus variant also infects your respiratory system after entering your body through the nose, eyes, or mouth. The virus then spread through the respiratory tract causing major symptoms like —

Difficulty in breathing A rise in body temperature Cold and cough accompanied by chest pain. Chronic headache Tiredness or unexplained fatigue

However, there are a few new symptoms that the researchers have warned about. According to the researchers, the new variant detected from international travellers in India can also cause extreme weight loss, viral replication in the respiratory tract, lung lesions, and severe lung infection.

Can Vaccines Work Against The New Variant?

According to the experts, there are no studies to show how effective the vaccines which are available in India right now, are against the new COVID-19 variant. However, one study had earlier mentioned that two doses of coronavirus vaccine made in India — Covaxin has shown efficacy in neutralizing the new variant.

Over the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona virus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has accumulated severe mutations leading to the emergence of new variants. The first SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, B.1.1.7 was identified in late December in the UK which is now reported in more than 62 countries. The recent emergence of B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 has caused concern in India, with some blaming the variants for the devastating second wave in the country.