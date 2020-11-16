In the absence of a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 medical professionals are trying to repurpose existing drugs to treat the new disease. In India the Union health ministry has included antiviral drug remdesivir arthritis drug tocilizumab anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients under the 'investigational therapy'. In addition corticosteroids commonly referred to as steroids are allowed for treatment of coronavirus patients in moderate to severe stages of illness. But a new study has cautioned that steroids such as dexamethasone should be reserved for the sickest COVID-19 patients. These drugs can backfire in patients whose immune