The COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc that it is causing in India is heart-breaking. There is a mad scramble for ICU and ventilator beds and there have been visuals of people standing for long hours to get those basic amenities. India has approximately 1.9 million hospital beds 95000 ICU beds and 48000 ventilators according to sources. Now in view of experts’ warnings about future waves of the disease it may be prudent to pay attention to some research projections that estimate a potential requirement of nearly 270000 ICU beds which is well over 2.8 times the estimated number of total available ICU