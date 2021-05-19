As countries around the world speed up vaccination drive to protect people from COVID-19 infection, some scientists are working on developing drugs for treating for those who have already been infected by the virus. Several health regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) are evaluating monoclonal antibodies for use as a therapy to treat COVID-19, especially for people at a higher risk of hospitalization due to the disease. For the unversed, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. This type of medication is administered early after Coronavirus infection. A study, led by University of Pittsburgh researchers, has revealed that monoclonal antibodies can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 60 per cent in people most likely to suffer complications of the disease. Also Read - COVID-19 can be disastrous for people with diabetes: Extra precautions that you need to take

On February 9, 2021, the FDA had authorized the emergency use of combined bamlanivimab and etesevimab therapy for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. It was one of the two antibody therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Company. The other being bamlanivimab monotherapy. In the new study, the University of Pittsburgh researchers found that people aged 65 and older who received bamlanivimab were nearly three times less likely to be hospitalised or die in the following month, compared to their untreated counterparts. Also Read - Delhi Govt Can Chase These Bollywood Actors Who Recovered From COVID For Plasma Donation

Though the results were less pronounced in younger populations, overall, receiving monoclonal antibody infusions resulted in more positive results in Covid-19 patients. The findings were published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Also Read - Detecting Severe COVID-19 Disease Early On: Unique Immune Response Holds The Key

The earlier patients receive treatment, the better the results

In the study, the researchers found a stronger positive effect the earlier patients received the treatment after contracting the virus, and a very low rate of adverse reactions to the infusion, all of which were mild.

If given early to high-risk patients, monoclonal treatment works to prevent Covid-19-related complications, noted lead author Ryan Bariola, Associate Professor in Pitt’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

“If you get Covid-19 and are at higher risk for severe illness, ask your doctor about monoclonal antibodies. Don’t hesitate. Early treatment, while your symptoms are still mild, may be essential,” added Graham Snyder, Associate Professor in Pitt’s School of Medicine, as quoted by IANS.