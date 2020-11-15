The novel coronavirus the virus that is responsible for the ongoing pandemic affects different people in different ways. While most infected people develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization COVID-19 causes more severe symptoms in some patients. Doctors also warn that a person may have mild symptoms for a few days then quickly escalate to serious possibly life-threatening symptoms. How should you do to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalisation? Antidepressant drug fluvoxamine may help suggest researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine. Fluvoxamine belongs to a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) that