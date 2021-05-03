India is witnessing a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of COVID-19 with states from across the country registering the highest number of new cases of infection each day. The only way to break the transmission thread is by making sure that everybody is following the safety protocols properly. But what about people who are sharing the same roof? Are they protected from transmission just by maintaining social distancing? A new study has shown that you may still be at risk of contracting the COVID infection even after you are properly maintaining a distance