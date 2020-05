In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and researchers have spoken at length about the transmission of this infection. We know that the novel coronavirus spreads from human to human. When a COVID-19 patient coughs or sneezes, he generates virus-loaded droplets in the air which may enter your lungs as you breathe. The other common possibility of transmission occurs when you touch a contaminated surface and put your hands on your mouth, nose and eyes. While much importance has been given to transmission through mouth and nose via hands, very little has been discussed about the eyes. They can also be an entry point for the novel coronavirus if you rub your eyes with your fingers after touching a surface which has this virus. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Over 6,000 cases reported every day, recovery rate rises to over 42 %

ARE YOUR EYES A BIG RISK FACTOR FOR COVID-19 TRANSMISSION?

Experts agree that the there is a possibility of the transmission of the novel coronavirus through eyes. However, they are divided in their opinion about the magnitude of risk that your eyes pose when it comes to spreading the COVID-19 infection. More research is needed to draw a conclusive opinion. Here is a low-down on both the schools of thought. Also Read - Countries halt hydroxychloroquine trials as WHO raises safety concerns over its use in COVID-19 treatment

Eyes are a risk certainly: John Hopkins Study

Though not too many studies have been directed in this direction, some experts are of the opinion that your conjunctiva can harbour the novel coronavirus. It is the clear tissue that covers the white of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid. Like your nasal passage, the front of your eyes can be exposed to it if you are close proximity to an infected when he coughs or sneezes. Moreover, your eyes can be vulnerable to the virus if you rub them after touching a contaminated surface. Researchers at John Hopkins have conducted a study (yet to be peer-reviewed) to figure out whether the novel coronavirus can infect your eyes. Their aim was to find out whether or not the surface cells of your eyes can produce ACE 2 receptors. The novel coronavirus needs them to sneak into your cells. Their study found ACE2 receptors were present in the surface cells of the eyes. Moreover, they observed that the eye’s surface cells produce an enzyme that helps in the entry of of the virus. This, according to the study authors, makes the transmission of COVID-19 infection through eyes highly likely. This research also located the virus in the tears and conjunctival swab specimens of COVID-19 patients. Conjunctivitis or pink eye is one of the symptoms of this infection. However, the study authors say that more research is needed for a definite conclusion. Also Read - Take extra precaution as placental damage from COVID-19 is a real risk for pregnant women

Risk of transmission through eyes is pretty low: The other school of thought

Current evidences don’t suggest that eyes are common mode of the spread of COVID-19 infection. Studies have found that this virus was found in the eye fluids of only a small percentage of hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Some experts are of the opinion that while your mouth and nose direct the novel coronavirus straight to the lungs, the way from the eyes to the respiratory system can be quite convoluted. To be able to infect you through the eyes, the virus has to first sneak into the mucous membrane of the eyes. From there, it has to travel to your nasal cavity through your tears and then finally reach the throat through your nose. That is probably one of the reasons behind this virus choosing your nose and mouth over your eyes, believe some experts. Moreover, when anyone coughs or sneezes, your eyes blink on their own. This is their line of natural defence against many infections including COVID-19. However, your mouth or nose don’t have this advantage. This is another reason why the novel coronavirus may find your eyes to be a tough entry point.

Bottomline

Well, how big a risk factor your eyes can be is a question yet to be answered. But one thing is certain. Eyes can invite the COVID-19 infection too. So, its better to be safe than sorry and take necessary eye protection measures.

PROTECTING YOUR EYES AMIDST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The standard COVID-19 precautionary measures like maintaining hand hygiene and social distance are applicable when it comes to protecting your eyes from the infection. However, you don’t need to use protective eye gear if you are not a healthcare worker or caring for a COVID-19 patient at home. But you may need to be extra cautious while you are in a crowded public place. Here are some eye protective measures for these conditions: