COVID-19 Towards The End Of Pregnancy Linked To Preterm Births, Newborn Deaths

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to need intensive care.

Preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths are more common among women who have COVID-19 28 days, or less, before their delivery date, reveals a new study.

Women who get COVID-19 towards the end of their pregnancy are more likely to have birth-related complications than those who contract the virus in the earlier stages of pregnancy or who haven't had the disease at all, according to a new study.

The research team, who looked at the data of more than 87,000 pregnant women in Scotland between December 2020 and October 2021, found that preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths were more common among women who have the virus 28 days, or less, before their delivery date. The majority of complications, including Covid-related critical care admissions, occurred among unvaccinated women, they said in their paper published in Nature Medicine.

All extended perinatal deaths occurred to women who were unvaccinated against Covid-19 at the time of infection. The extended perinatal death is defined as death of a baby in the womb after 24 weeks of pregnancy, or in the first 28 days after birth. The extended perinatal death rate among babies born within 28 days of their mother developing Covid-19 was found to be 23 per 1,000 births.

Some 17 per cent of babies were delivered prematurely within 28 days of their mother developing Covid-19. However, the researchers are not sure if Covid-19 contributed directly to the deaths or preterm births.

Covid-19 during pregnancy more common in unvaccinated women

Majority of Covid-19 infections during pregnancy (77 per cent of these cases) occurred in unvaccinated women, as compared to some 12 per cent of Covid-19 cases in partially vaccinated pregnant women and 11 per cent s in fully vaccinated women.

Covid-related hospital admission and critical care were also significantly more common in pregnant women who were unvaccinated than in vaccinated pregnant women. According to the study results, 98 per cent of pregnant women with Covid-19 who were admitted to critical care were unvaccinated.

Hence, the researchers strongly encourage women who are pregnant, or planning to become pregnant, to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Covid-19 vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect pregnant women and their babies from preventable, life-threatening complications of Covid-19, the researchers added.

Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Strathclyde, and St Andrew's; Public Health Scotland; and Victoria University of Wellington collaborated for the study.

