COVID-19 To Continue Being A Public Health Emergency For Now: WHO

As per the committee, the pandemic is at a transition point and has to be navigated carefully

More than 170 000 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported globally within the last eight weeks

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 will continue to remain a public health emergency of international concern. The WHO Director-General took the call on the advice of the Emergency Committee. As per the committee, the pandemic is at a transition point and has to be navigated carefully. The statement was issued following the fourteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the global health watchdog, while the world is in a better position than it was during the peak of the Omicron transmission one year ago, more than 170 000 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported globally within the last eight weeks. In addition, surveillance and genetic sequencing have declined globally, making it more difficult to track known variants and detect new ones.

WHO stated that COVID-19 still continues to be a threat to all healthcare systems worldwide.

In the meeting, the committee raised concerns about the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19, with a still high number of deaths compared to other respiratory infectious diseases, the insufficient vaccine uptake in low and middle-income countries and uncertainty of the new variants. It also warned of the elevated risk of post-infection cardiovascular and metabolic disease that will have a serious impact on the population.

Temporary recommendations by the committee

The Emergency Committee has recommended WHO the following action points that must be taken by the global health organization-

Maintaining momentum for COVID-19 vaccine coverage and not letting the force die. The Committee was informed that, globally, 13.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 89% of health workers and 81% of older adults (over 60 years) having completed the primary series. Collecting more transparent and comprehensive data on COVID-19 to detect, assess and monitor the new emerging variants. Preparing a strong national response in case of future emergencies Continue adjusting the remaining travel-related measures Continue researching more on the COVID-19 virus and its new forms.