COVID-19 Third Wave: Omicron Cases In India Likely To Arrive Early Next Year, Peak In February, Predicts COVID Supermodel Panel

The members of the panel said that there is a high possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in India once the Omicron variant starts replacing Delta as the dominant strain.

Are we heading towards the third wave of COVID-19 in India? Experts say, there are high possibilities that India may witness a third wave of COVID-19 once the Omicron variant starts replacing Delta as the dominant strain. In a statement, the members of the National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee said that Omicron is spreading across the county at a very rapid speed which may be a sign that it could soon dominate the Delta variant of COVID-19 and then lead to the third wave of coronavirus. Speaking to the media, the head of the Covid Supermodel panel said, "The third wave, driven by Omicron, is likely to arrive early next year and peak in February."

How Severe The Third Wave of COVID-19 Is Going To Be?

Talking about the severity of the third wave of coronavirus, the members of the COVID supermodel panel confirmed that it is definitely not going to be a replication of the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 which India witnessed earlier this year, but a milder version of the same can hit the country. "Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant," ANI quoted Vidyasagar, the head of the Covid Supermodel panel, as saying. He further added, "So the third wave will not see as many as daily cases as the second wave. We have also built up our capacity based on that experience, so we should be able to cope without difficulty."

India's Omicron Cases Rise To 153

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus. While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

