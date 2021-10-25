COVID-19 Third Wave: Mutations In Delta Variant May Be More Transmissible, Can Lead To Massive Case Surge, UK Health Officials Warn

At a time when COVID-19 is wrecking havoc worldwide, a new mutation of the deadly delta variant of coronavirus which was being monitored and assessed in the UK has now been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) amid concerns of its increased growth rate.

Delta, which is one of the deadliest variants of COVID-19, is also the one strain that led to the massive outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in India has a new mutation now. AY.4.2, dubbed "Delta Plus" and now named VUI-21OCT-01 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which was being monitored and assessed in the UK has now been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) amid concerns of its increased growth rate, with experts warning it is a reminder that the pandemic is not over. Speaking to the media, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the variant has been under closer scrutiny in recent days after evidence indicated that it spread more quickly than the dominant Delta variant.

Delta AY.4.2 - A Variant Under Investigation

The UKHSA said the designation was made on the basis that this sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the country in recent months, and there is some early evidence that it may have an increased growth rate in Britain compared to Delta. "The Delta variant sub-lineage is known as Delta AY.4.2 was designated a Variant Under Investigation by the UK Health Security Agency on 20 October 2021 and has been given the official name VUI-21OCT-01," the UKHSA said in its statement.

It was last year when the original Delta variant Delta Plus was first identified in India and later classed as Variant of Concern (VOC) in the UK remains overwhelmingly dominant in the UK, making up approximately 99.8 per cent of all cases. Delta is one of the highly transmissible variants of coronavirus and according to the experts, a mutation in this variant can lead to the massive surge in cases.

Delta Variant Cases Rising In England

According to the experts, as of October 20, there were 15,120 cases of the new VUI-21OCT-01 confirmed by whole-genome sequences in England (UK) since it was first detected earlier this year, in July. They also added that the cases are witnessing a surge, and approximately 6 per cent of all Delta cases -- confirmed through whole-genome sequencing in all nine regions of England in the last week. Addressing the common people, the health agency in charge of assessing COVID variants said, "The genome of VUI-21OCT-01 does not have many mutations compared to Delta. However, a small change may be enough to cause a difference in the virus properties in some circumstances. UKHSA is monitoring this closely."

Talking about the future mutations in the deadly coronavirus, the officials said, "Viruses mutate often and at random, and it is not unexpected that new variants will continue to arise as the pandemic goes on, particularly while the case rate remains high."

(With inputs from IANS)

