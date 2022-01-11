COVID-19 Third Wave May Lead To Cognitive, Functional Decline, Find Researchers

The COVID-19 third wave is here and researchers from AIIMS Hyderabad believe that it could lead to cognitive and functional decline in people.

India has entered the third wave as the country witnessed an exponential rise in COVID rises. Instances of COVID-19 have been increasing for the past 8-9 days (nationally); cases in Delhi and Mumbai are nearly 4-5 times higher. With the increase in instances, January is likely to be the peak month. However, the cases are declining a bit in the country. But the third wave of coronavirus may affect your cognitive and functional health.

Third Wave Of Covid May Cause Cognitive & Functional Decline

Researchers from AIIMS-Hyderabad predicted cognitive and functional decline among COVID-19 patients in the third wave. The study published in the Hormone Molecular Biology and Clinical Investigation found that the third wave of Covid, which is presently underway, may induce cognitive and functional loss in those affected, in addition to the symptoms that the virus has already displayed.

Researchers from AIIMS (Bibinagar), Nagpur, and the RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre mapped symptoms that are common to both the first and second waves, as well as the influence on neurological disorders such as cognitive and functional impairment in the third wave.

Conjunctivitis, bodily pains, skin rashes, sore throat, and diarrhoea were widespread in the second and third waves, whereas fever, loss of smell and taste, and persistent cough were common in all three waves so far.

Prominent Common Symptoms During Second, Third COVID Wave

Both the second and third waves showed discolouration of the fingers and toes. COVID-19's impact on cognitive function, even in people with mild symptoms, is one long-term effect that is becoming more apparent. Anecdotal accounts of COVID-19 delirium, which manifests as paranoid hallucinations, confusion, and agitation in over 20% of hospitalised patients, have been reported by one-third of patients. Patients above the age of 65 are more likely to have mild cognitive impairment and are already at risk of delirium due to their neurocognitive fragility.

The study also discovered that these patients' cognitive and functional impairment is progressing at an alarming rate. Furthermore, cognitive decline is not isolated; it is accompanied by a decrease in quality of life as well as an inability to perform both routine and instrumental tasks of daily living.

(With inputs from agencies)

