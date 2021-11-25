COVID-19 Third Wave Likely To Hit Maharashtra In December, Warns Health Minister Tope

As the world battles the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, there are rising speculations about a possible third wave in India which may hit the country in the upcoming few weeks. Warning the population about the consequences of another wave, Maharashtra Health Minister has said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic in the state is expected in December this year. However, he added that the impact will be milder as compared to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 which swept the country earlier this year.

Speaking to a news channel, he had said medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required during the third wave period. "The third wave is expected to be mild and medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required," he said. Highlighting the current situation in the state, Tope said as 80 per cent of citizens are vaccinated in Maharashtra, the infection level and the mortality rate is less at present.

According to the experts, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is the only cause of concern for the country at the moment. Delta was the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the second wave which took several lives in India. Experts from around the world are suggesting everyone follow the pandemic safety protocols even if they are fully vaccinated, these include - wearing masks properly, hand sanitization, avoiding the crowd as much as possible.

Maharashtra Battles COVID-19

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a slight rise in its daily COVID-19 cases. According to the reports, the state has logged as many as 766 new cases of the infection and 19 fatalities in the 24 hours. Maharashtra's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 66,31,297. Talking about the necessary actions that the government is planning to take in order to tackle the third wave, Top he had met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya last week seeking the Centre's nod for administering a booster dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, and vulnerable sections and sought to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 18 years against coronavirus. "Mandaviya said he would discuss the issue with ICMR and get back," Tope added.

